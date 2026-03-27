That’s about as clear as it gets. No teasing it. No “maybe down the line.” Just a flat no. The timing is what makes it interesting.

Itauma’s”Mike Tyson-esque” power and speed are what make this tricky for Fury. Moses is explosive, with short-range speed that gave Fury fits in the early rounds of the first Usyk fight. Being a southpaw adds a technical hurdle that Fury usually navigates well, but combined with Itauma’s youth and 113kg+ frame, it’s a physical nightmare for an aging champion.

From Fury’s perspective, fighting Itauma right now offers almost zero upside: If Fury wins, “He just beat up a 21-year-old kid,” and if Fury loses, “He got retired by a prospect.”

When a legendary fighter starts calling a rising prospect “too green” or “not on my level,” it often serves as a convenient shield against a high-risk, low-reward matchup.

It feels like Fury is trying to control the clock. By saying he’ll be a “great grandfather” by the time Itauma is ready, he is effectively trying to age Itauma out of his own career window.

By avoiding a 21-year-old southpaw with “Iron Mike” power, he’s reinforcing the narrative that he only takes fights where he has a massive psychological or physical edge.

His core fan base will always stay loyal, but the broader boxing world is starting to view him as a legacy protector rather than a legacy builder. If he spends 2026 chasing a third Usyk fight or a past-prime Anthony Joshua while ignoring the actual “lions” like Itauma, he risks being remembered as the man who talked a better game than he eventually fought.

While Fury is dismissive, Itauma is actively stepping up. He is fighting Jermaine Franklin this Saturday, a guy who took Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte the distance. If Itauma destroys Franklin, something Fury didn’t even try to do against common opponents, the “he hasn’t won nothing” argument from Fury will officially expire.