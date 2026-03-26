“I don’t see [that],” said Roy Jones Jr. to Sean Ziittel “I see Jaron as being a guy that actually knows what he’s doing and knows how to fight, has talent too, but knows how to use his talent. Therefore, it’s nothing to break down.”

The Hall of Famer framed adaptability as the key difference, noting that Ennis has the ability to adjust mid-fight rather than relying on a single approach. Jones pointed to fighters who can switch tactics under pressure as the ones who separate themselves at elite level, placing Ennis in that category. He says Boots reminds him of his own style.

“A lot,” Roy Jr. said, about Ennis’ ability to change tactics on the fly is something rarely seen in the sport.

Jones also mentioned Terence Crawford as another example of a fighter who can adapt in real time, stating that a matchup between Crawford and Boots would test both men’s ability to make adjustments rather than expose technical weaknesses.

Ennis has faced periodic questions about the depth of his opposition and overall development. Jones’ comments place him less as an athlete relying on physical gifts and more as a fighter with the tools and understanding to operate at the top level.