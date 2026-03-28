Ryan Garcia Questions Who Gervonta Davis Has Fought

Ryan is definitely leaning into the “King of the Resume” narrative right now, and honestly, he has a point when you look at the names. Since their fight, the contrast in their strength of schedule is pretty glaring.

“Other than myself, who has he fought?”

Regardless of the controversy surrounding his failed tests, Ryan stepped in with Devin Haney, who was widely considered a top pound-for-pound talent and the WBC champion at 140. He dropped him three times. Ryan’s argument is that he’s taking the “dangerous” path while Tank is on the “safe” one.

Since Ryan, Tank has fought Frank Martin and Lamont Roach Jr. Martin was a solid, undefeated contender, but not a proven elite. The Roach fight is where Ryan’s criticism really sticks.

Roach is a natural 130-pounder who moved up, and his history didn’t scream “elite threat.” He was beaten by Jamel Herring in a 12-round decision loss in 2019. Roach won his WBA super featherweight title from Hector Luis Garcia in a low-output fight decided by a late knockdown.

The fact that Tank struggled to a majority draw with Roach in March 2025 was a massive shock. Tank looked passive, and if a controversial 9th-round “knee” (which Tank claimed was due to grease in his eye) had been called a knockdown, Roach might have actually walked away with the upset victory.

The “Tank” brand is built on being an unbeatable wrecking ball, but the Roach draw humanized him. Ryan is effectively saying: “I went and fought the best guy at 140 and dominated, while you stayed at 135 and struggled with a guy who wasn’t even a dominant champion at 130.”

It’s a classic boxing debate. Star Power vs. Strength of Schedule. Tank has the ticket sales and the KOs, but Ryan is successfully making the argument that Tank is a “protected” star who finally got exposed by a “B-level” opponent because he hasn’t been sharpened by elite competition.

Ryan’s view is simple. If Davis is considered one of the sport’s top names, his record should reflect it.