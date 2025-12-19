“When Bill [Haney] wants something, he’s the nicest man in the world. He wants to fight Lewis Crocker,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to the media when asked about a possible unification bout between Crocker and Haney.

Crocker holds leverage with his IBF title, which places him in a position for a major payday if the Haney fight is finalized. Crocker has already expressed interest in pursuing that matchup.

“They [Team Haney] look at that as an opportunity to unify the division against another world champion. They like the fight. So Bill stopped to see me. When I saw him, I said, ‘Hi Bill, you’re going to ask me if you can fight Lewis Crocker.’ ‘Oh, no. I just wanted to see you.’ ‘Bill, cut the crap,’” Hearn said when describing his conversation with Haney.

Winning Crocker’s IBF 147-pound title would give Devin Haney a second world belt. Holding two titles would strengthen Haney’s position in future negotiations, including a potential rematch with Ryan Garcia.

“Listen, if there’s a deal to be made for that fight, we’re not against it. We’ve also had three or four approaches from big names asking to fight Lewis Crocker. So he’s in a great position. He’ll fight in March or April of 2026,” Hearn said.

Crocker may be the most accessible welterweight champion for the Haney camp at this time. WBA champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero has ruled out a fight with Devin Haney, while WBC champion Mario Barrios is scheduled to face Ryan Garcia in February.

Hearn did not identify the fighters who had approached him about facing Crocker.