For Bivol, 24-1 (12 KOs), this will be his first fight in Russia since December 2021, when he defeated Umar Salamov. That bout marked the only time he has competed on home soil while holding a full world title. Since then, his career has taken him across neutral venues and major international stages, including Riyadh, where he split two fights with Artur Beterbiev. It also takes some of the pressure off his return from surgery by letting him dictate the terms.

It feels like a necessary “reset” for Bivol. After the physical and mental toll of those two wars with Beterbiev and the subsequent back surgery, taking a mandatory defense in a familiar environment like Ekaterinburg is a smart move to shake off the ring rust.

However, from a fan’s perspective, there is definitely some frustration. We’ve seen this division go from being one of the most active to feeling like a bit of a “desert” lately. While Bivol is handling his IBF obligations, the shadow of the Beterbiev trilogy and a potential clash with David Benavidez still looms over everything.

Now 35, Bivol returns as the division’s lineal champion and holder of the WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring titles, even after losing the WBC belt outside the ring. The home setting adds a different dimension to what is otherwise a routine mandatory defense.

Eifert, 13-1 (5 KOs), enters as the long-standing IBF mandatory challenger. The 28-year-old from Germany secured his position in March 2023 but has seen multiple opportunities fall through, including a previously ordered shot at Beterbiev. His path finally moves forward, though it comes in the champion’s backyard.

While Eifert isn’t a household name, his win over Jean Pascal showed he can handle the big stage. For Bivol, this is a classic “trap” fight. A routine mandatory that could derail massive plans for late 2026 if he isn’t 100% recovered from that back injury.

By getting this mandatory out of the way now, Bivol clears the path for the fights everyone actually wants to see. If he looks dominant in May, the talk for a September or October mega-fight with Benavidez or the Beterbiev trilogy will reach a fever pitch.

It’s a calculated, “business-first” move that ensures he keeps his belts while rebuilding his body for the monsters waiting at the end of the year.