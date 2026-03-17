Arnold Barboza Jr. wants the big names at welterweight

The thing is, Sims, 32, was coming off a loss to Oscar Duarte and a layoff, and both fighters were still settling in at 147. Barboza beat him, but it was mostly a dull, workmanlike performance from him. It was a boxing display, and not the knockout of this level of an opponent, he needed to raise his profile.

“I want them now. My whole career, nothing was given to me. Everything was earned. I’m here for all the smoke. I want Ryan… I want Haney,” Barboza said. “Just give me a deal. I’ll sign it… There’s no A-side. You can have me on the C-side… I don’t care… I’ll fight. That’s it.”

For Barboza Jr. to be taken seriously by those three champions or get noticed by Turki Alalshikh, he needs to beat some of the top welterweight contenders. A good starting point would be one of these guys: Conor Benn, Shakhram Giyasov, Karen Chukhadzhian, Raul Curiel, and Brian Norman Jr.

Ryan, Haney, and Romero are now focusing on business-level fights among themselves. They’re not going to let an outsider like Barboza Jr. in and potentially upset them, and mess up the money fights. This is more about marketing now with them than sport.

To get one of those three fighters to face him in the next year or two, the 34-year-old Barboza Jr. needs to get busy, fighting as often as possible against the biggest names he can get. He needs an upgrade from Sims Jr. Beating those types of guys isn’t nearly good enough to get himself put on the map.