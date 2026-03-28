Itauma vs Franklin caps the event, with these fights scheduled beforehand:

Liam Davies vs Francesco Grandelli

Shakiel Thompson vs Brad Pauls

Willy Hutchinson vs Ezra Taylor

Nathan Heaney vs Gerome Warburton

Alex Murphy vs Josh Holmes

Michael Gomez Jr vs Jordan Flynn

Viewing Info

The event streams on DAZN, with the main card beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The show takes place in Manchester, England.

Updates

Results will be added here as each bout concludes, leading into the Itauma-Franklin main event later in the broadcast.