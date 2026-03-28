Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin Live Results and Fight Card Updates


Michael Collins - 03/28/2026 - Comments
Moses Itauma holds championship belts while standing next to Jermaine Franklin at the weigh-in for their heavyweight fight.

The action is underway in Manchester, where Moses Itauma meets Jermaine Franklin in a scheduled 10-round heavyweight main event. The card unfolds across several bouts before the headline fight closes the show.

Fight Order Tonight



Itauma vs Franklin caps the event, with these fights scheduled beforehand:

Liam Davies vs Francesco Grandelli
Shakiel Thompson vs Brad Pauls
Willy Hutchinson vs Ezra Taylor
Nathan Heaney vs Gerome Warburton
Alex Murphy vs Josh Holmes
Michael Gomez Jr vs Jordan Flynn

Viewing Info

The event streams on DAZN, with the main card beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The show takes place in Manchester, England.

Updates

Results will be added here as each bout concludes, leading into the Itauma-Franklin main event later in the broadcast.


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Last Updated on 2026/03/28 at 11:58 AM