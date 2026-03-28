The action is underway in Manchester, where Moses Itauma meets Jermaine Franklin in a scheduled 10-round heavyweight main event. The card unfolds across several bouts before the headline fight closes the show.
Fight Order Tonight
Itauma vs Franklin caps the event, with these fights scheduled beforehand:
Liam Davies vs Francesco Grandelli
Shakiel Thompson vs Brad Pauls
Willy Hutchinson vs Ezra Taylor
Nathan Heaney vs Gerome Warburton
Alex Murphy vs Josh Holmes
Michael Gomez Jr vs Jordan Flynn
Viewing Info
The event streams on DAZN, with the main card beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The show takes place in Manchester, England.
Updates
Results will be added here as each bout concludes, leading into the Itauma-Franklin main event later in the broadcast.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/28 at 11:58 AM