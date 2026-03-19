Devin Haney calls out Keyshawn Davis over Rolly talks

“Lol, dude is a fraud, a fake calling me out but talking on the phone to Rolly,” Haney said on X. “So he know for a fact me & Rolly are in negotiations. Admitted once he was calling me out for clout. He just running the same play.”

The comment came after Keyshawn described a possible Haney–Romero fight as a “50/50” matchup, adding that he had spoken directly with Rolly and understood how serious he is about the bout.

Haney’s response shifts the focus away from the matchup itself and toward Keyshawn’s role in the conversation. Devin’s response moves the focus away from the fight itself and onto Davis. He’s saying this wasn’t just an opinion, but something Davis stepped into while already knowing what was going on.

It also shows talks between Haney and Rolly are active, something neither side had detailed before. The mention of direct contact with Romero suggests both sides are already in touch, even without an agreement.

Haney last fought in November, beating WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr., while Romero has been inactive since his May 2, 2025 win over Ryan Garcia as he looks to line up another big fight.

A fight between them would see Haney’s technical style tested against WBA welterweight champion Rolly’s power, with opinions split on how competitive it would be.

Keyshawn has not yet responded to Haney’s accusation from today.