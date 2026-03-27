The psychological dynamic here is a fascinating study in contrasts. While Thurman is a master of the “gift of gab,” his use of foul language seems to be hitting a wall of mid-century values that he might not have anticipated.

Thurman’s verbal aggression usually works on fighters who are looking for a reason to get emotional. However, Sebastian Fundora operates on a different frequency:

Fundora’s upbringing is rooted in a very traditional, disciplined lifestyle. When he hears Thurman swearing, he doesn’t feel intimidated; he feels disappointed. He views it as a lack of respect for the audience—the “grandmas and mothers” watching—rather than a personal threat.

By not engaging in a back-and-forth, Fundora is actually controlling the narrative. Thurman is used to being the “Final Boss” who dictates the energy of the room. When that energy isn’t returned, the aggressor can often start to feel like they are shadowboxing.

As Sampson Lewkowicz pointed out, there is a “savage” side to this silence. If Fundora is truly “irked,” that energy isn’t being wasted on a microphone; it’s being banked for the ring.

Thurman is 37 and has been largely inactive, while Fundora is in his prime and has a massive 9-inch height advantage. In a situation where the veteran needs to stay composed and “box smart” to overcome those physical deficits, getting his opponent genuinely angry—especially a 6-foot-6 “Towering Inferno”—might be the last thing he actually wants.

Thurman thinks he has the “cheat code” to Fundora, but if his language has only served to sharpen Fundora’s focus, he may find that he’s provoked a very dangerous version of the champion.

Fundora noted that the foul language caught him off guard, primarily because of the audience watching at home. For a fighter who prides himself on a lifestyle free of drinking, smoking, and swearing, Thurman’s approach felt less like psychological warfare and more like a lack of professional decorum.

The two fighters are operating on entirely different frequencies: Thurman has utilized loud, aggressive language and leaning on his deep well of championship experience to dominate the stage.

WBC junior middleweight champion Fundora has maintained a stoic, disciplined exterior rooted in his upbringing. He views the press conference as a public platform where “grandmas, mothers, and children” are watching.

When asked if Thurman truly understands the physical challenge ahead, Fundora’s response was short and ominous. He believes the veteran senses the danger, and that realization won’t be pleasant come Saturday night.