Boxing Tonight: Jake Paul vs. Joshua – Live Results from Miami

East Side Boxing will provide live scoring and round-by-round updates below once the action begins.

What the fight card really says

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, heavyweights 8 rounds

A heavyweight experiment. Paul’s never dealt with a man who can jab, step and close without panic. Joshua needs to remove him early or the whole thing becomes a circus replayed forever.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin – (10×2)

Baumgardner’s still carrying the PED cloud whether she likes it or not. Beaudoin has nothing to lose and the hunger of someone who wasn’t supposed to get this chance. If Alycia looks off for even a round, the room will feel it.

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley, light heavyweights 8 rds

Two names built from older eras meeting again because the promoter needed glue on the undercard. Technique flashes will appear, but this is nostalgia packaged for clicks.

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes, super featherweights 8 rds

Harvey’s the real watch here. Fast, sharp, but still proving whether he can handle someone who doesn’t crumble early.

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle – IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, Ring bantamweight titles 10×2

Johnson’s pushing for a statement. Galle needs this to turn messy or she gets boxed neat for twelve.

Caroline Dubois vs Camilla Panatta – WBC lightweight title 10×2 rds

Dubois is being moved quick. Sometimes too quick. Panatta’s job is to survive long enough to test her decision-making.

Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos – WBC strawweight title 8 rds

Valle’s the steady pro on this card. Bustillos needs chaos, pressure, anything that forces a shift.

Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona, welterweights 8 rds

Griffin should control this. Cardona must show something early or he’s just another learning step.

Netflix Start times

Date: Friday, 19 December 2025

Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT

Main event window: 11 p.m. ET to midnight depending on delays

UK fans get a 4 a.m. heavyweight gamble. If Joshua ends it early, nobody in Britain will complain about the alarm clock.

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Live streaming: Netflix (worldwide)

Included with subscription. No PPV add-on.