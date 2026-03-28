Fundora vs Thurman Live Results and PPV Fight Card Updates


Will Arons - 03/28/2026 - Comments
Keith Thurman being interviewed at the weigh-in before his fight with Sebastian Fundora for the WBC junior middleweight title in Las Vegas.

Fight night is on in Las Vegas, where Sebastian Fundora puts his WBC junior middleweight title on the line against Keith Thurman in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view card. Results from the undercard and main event will be added here during the show.

Tonight’s Fights



The card builds toward Fundora vs Thurman, with these bouts scheduled earlier on the broadcast:

Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza
Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha
Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro
Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Newman II

Watch Info

The pay-per-view starts at 8:00 PM ET and is available through Prime Video PPV and PPV.com. The event takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live Updates

Fight outcomes will be posted here as they come in, leading up to the Fundora-Thurman main event later tonight.


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Last Updated on 2026/03/28 at 11:48 AM