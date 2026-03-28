The card builds toward Fundora vs Thurman, with these bouts scheduled earlier on the broadcast:

Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza

Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Newman II

Watch Info

The pay-per-view starts at 8:00 PM ET and is available through Prime Video PPV and PPV.com. The event takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live Updates

Fight outcomes will be posted here as they come in, leading up to the Fundora-Thurman main event later tonight.