Filip Hrgovic is a brutal choice for a homecoming celebration. Hrgovic isn’t coming to play the supporting role in a feel-good British story. Hrgovic has been operating at a level that usually stops stories like this. Hrgovic is a technical, heavy-handed puncher who specializes in ruining prospects and veterans alike.

He has gone through British heavyweights in recent fights, beating Joe Joyce and David Adeleye, and he was close enough to the title picture before falling short against Daniel Dubois. That is not the profile of a soft touch brought in to extend a feel-good run.

You have the atmosphere and the local hero finally getting his flowers, but he is facing a man who represents a stylistic and physical ceiling. It’s a massive gamble for Allen. He has the moment he’s chased for years, but he has to go through a world-class operator to actually enjoy it.

While Allen is tough and has that “Doncaster de-fribrillator” overhand right, he has struggled when the level of opposition jumps. Hrgovic is coming off fights with Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce; he is used to seeing much faster and more powerful shots than what Allen typically offers.

The reality is that Allen is likely getting this fight because of his popularity and the ticket-selling power of a homecoming in Donny. For Hrgovic, it is stay-busy work to get back into the win column. For Allen, it is the biggest payday and stage of his life, but physically, it is a dangerous assignment. He’ll need more than just heart and a home crowd to keep Hrgovic off him for twelve rounds.