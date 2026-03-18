Keyshawn Davis calls Haney vs. Romero a 50-50 fight

That alone stands out. Haney has spent years being talked about as the more complete fighter, while WBA welterweight champion Rolly is usually treated as the puncher with flaws. Keyshawn didn’t go that route. He put them on even ground.

He added a small detail that hints at where his thinking is. “I’ve been talking to Rolly. I know how serious he is,” Keyshawn said. That’s not a prediction, but it leans toward Romero being fully locked in for the fight.

At the same time, Davis pointed to Devin’s recent form without going deep into it. “Everybody know Devin Haney from his last fight,” he said, leaving it there. It reads like a quiet reminder that Haney didn’t look like his usual self the last time out against Brian Norman Jr.

Keyshawn didn’t break down styles or talk about how the fight plays out. He didn’t need to. Calling it a 50-50 fight does the job on its own, especially when most still view Haney as the safer pick.

That conversation Keyshawn had with Rolly gave him enough to see how seriously he’s taking it and what kind of fight he plans to bring. Romero’s power and physical strength make him a problem for Haney, who often relies on tying opponents up to slow them down.

It may not be as easy to control someone like Rolly. If Haney can’t smother the offense the same way, he’s going to have to deal with the shots coming back. He’s physically stronger than Haney’s usual opponents, and won’t just give up when he’s grabbed repeatedly.