Wardley Manager on Usyk: “Oleksandr Ducksyk is Running from Fabio Warldey”

Usyk vacated the WBO title and went after Deontay Wilder. Wilder picked Derek Chisora instead. That is heavyweight politics playing out like it does every year. It does not turn into avoidance just because a manager wants attention.

Elevation Does Not Equal Threat Level

Wardley became WBO champion through elevation, not by taking the belt from someone who held it.

Usyk has already beaten champions who earned their stripes through tough fights and long nights under pressure. Choosing timing over obligation is control, not fear. Anyone who has followed heavyweight boxing longer than a single hype cycle knows the difference.

Ofo’s accusation tries to cast Wardley as the avoided boogeyman. The facts point elsewhere. Usyk has fought everyone the division put in front of him. Wardley received his belt without facing a reigning champion. That does not make Wardley harmless, but it does not turn Usyk into a coward either.

Fury Angle Changes the Conversation Fast

Once Tyson Fury announced his return, the tone shifted.

Ofo welcomed that route immediately, calling it a “huge event for British boxing.”

“We all know that Tyson doesn’t duck anybody,” Ofo said.

“Fabio is more than up for fighting Tyson and would welcome a huge event for British boxing this summer. Let’s get it on.”

Fury answered with restraint.

“Let’s see how I am looking in my return fight, then later in 2026 this would be a good option,” he posted on Instagram, adding that Wardley would be “a big test.”

Wardley played it correctly.

“All the best for the return big GK! See you soon. Wardley vs Fury. Summer 2026.”

Fury’s manager Spencer Brown confirmed to Sky Sports that Fury will have a comeback fight in April, with Wardley positioned as a possible second fight in 2026. Brown also named Arslanbek Makhmudov as a potential opponent for Fury’s return.