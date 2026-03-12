“I win this title, and I will go down as one of Ireland’s greatest ever fighters,” Cacace said during the final press conference ahead of the fight. “That’s what’s motivating me.”

The 35-year-old pointed to the rapid change in his career over the past two years as the reason the moment carries so much meaning. Cacace said there was a period not long ago when his career appeared to be stalling, but recent title wins have transformed his outlook.

“Two years ago I had absolutely nothing,” Cacace said. “Now I’ve won the IBO, the IBF, secured my family, and done things I thought I couldn’t have.”

Cacace also spoke about his ambition to build a lasting legacy in Irish boxing. He said becoming a two-time world champion would place his name alongside fighters he grew up watching and admiring.

“I want to cement my family name in boxing history,” Cacace said. “I am the first Irish super featherweight champion, so to be two-time and be up there with the likes of Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor, that is what this is all about now.”

Dickens, who also addressed the media during the press conference, acknowledged that he expects a difficult fight. After reviewing footage of Cacace during training camp, Dickens said he came away impressed with the champion’s versatility.

“My coach made me sit down and watch three of his fights,” Dickens said. “I was very impressed by his style of boxing, how he can box like a small man and box like a big man.”

Saturday’s event at Dublin’s 3Arena is sold out and will stream live on DAZN. The card also features Pierce O’Leary against Maxi Hughes for the IBO super lightweight title, along with Jono Carroll facing Colm Murphy in another super featherweight bout.