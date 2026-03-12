Frank Warren says boxing “flying” despite Dana White criticism

Promoter Frank Warren says boxing is thriving, dismissing recent claims from Dana White that the sport is broken and needs fixing.
Dana, who is launching the Zuffa Boxing venture with backing from Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly argued that boxing suffers from poor matchmaking and a lack of major fights. Warren rejected that view, pointing to a busy schedule of sold-out shows and major heavyweight fights as proof that the sport remains strong.
Warren said the activity around British boxing in particular tells a different story than the one being painted by critics.
“It’s a great time for boxing and British boxing. This month in March, the Boxing Board of Control in this country are overseeing 31 events. Boxing is so alive at the moment, it’s flying,” Warren said on talkSport.
The Queensberry Promotions head pointed to the schedule of upcoming events and the continued demand from fans as evidence that boxing remains strong in several major markets. He said strong ticket sales and full venues show continuing interest in major fight events.
“We speak with our actions. These fights are there. They’re sold out. They’re in stadiums and the public are coming out for them,” Warren said on TalkSport.
White’s arrival in boxing has generated discussion across the sport, with the UFC president promising a new system that he believes will deliver the biggest fights more consistently. Warren said competition is part of boxing and insisted his focus remains on continuing to stage major events.
“I see everybody as serious competition, but I don’t care about it because my job is to worry about what I do,” Warren said on TalkSport.
Warren added that his company continues to invest in young fighters and international shows, including upcoming events planned in Paris and Germany. He said the upcoming run of shows will feature several heavyweight fights and title eliminators in different markets.
