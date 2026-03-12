Most tall fighters, Plant explained, rely on long punches and lose effectiveness once the fight moves inside. Fundora operates differently.

“You have someone like Fundora who is even taller, longer arms, but he’s able to throw short, tight, crisp punches,” Plant said to Ring Champs while analyzing the matchup.

Caleb compared the situation to his own fight with Jose Uzcategui, where he discovered the Venezuelan’s long arms limited his ability to throw compact punches during exchanges at close range. Fundora, by comparison, does not have that problem.

The WBC junior middleweight champion’s ability to punch effectively both at range and in tight exchanges has been a key part of his style at 154 pounds.

Fundora enters the fight with Thurman holding the WBC title after his stoppage win over Tim Tszyu. Thurman, a former welterweight champion, is moving up in weight as he attempts to revive his career after long stretches of inactivity.

Plant’s observation highlights one of the main tactical problems for ‘One Time’ Thurman. If he tries to close the distance to avoid Fundora’s reach, he may still find himself facing dangerous short punches from the taller fighter.

Plant also noted that Fundora throws a high volume of punches once exchanges begin, which increases the chance opponents will be forced into extended trading sequences. That style has allowed him to overwhelm several opponents who expected the taller fighter to rely mainly on long-range punching.

That combination of height, reach, and inside punching is what makes Fundora an unusual challenge in the division.

The fight between Fundora and Thurman is scheduled for March 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fundora (23-1-1) will defend his WBC junior middleweight title against the #3-ranked Thurman in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view in the United States.