Oscar Duarte, Angel Fierro in talks for May 2 Benavidez-Zurdo card

For Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs), the fight would bring him back to the same arena where he came close to a career-changing title shot in February. Duarte had been scheduled to challenge IBF 140-lb champion Richardson Hitchins on February 21 on the Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios undercard at T-Mobile Arena. That fight fell apart the day it was supposed to happen after Hitchins withdrew because of illness.

The cancellation left Duarte without the title opportunity he had spent months preparing for, and the card moved forward without the fight.

A matchup with Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) would give Duarte a chance to stay active while keeping his name in the mix at 140 pounds. Fierro has built a reputation as an aggressive fighter who comes forward and throws volume, a style that often produces entertaining fights for fans.

Fierro has shared the ring with notable opposition in recent years and is known for pushing the pace over long stretches of a fight. His willingness to trade punches could create the kind of action that fits well on a major pay-per-view undercard in Las Vegas.

If finalized, the bout would add another Mexican matchup to the May 2 event in Las Vegas. The card is scheduled to be headlined by Benavidez challenging Ramirez for cruiserweight titles at T-Mobile Arena, with promoters expected to finalize the undercard lineup in the coming weeks.