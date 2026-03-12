The event will be broadcast on Kayo Sports and Foxtel in Australia, while international viewers outside the country will be able to watch the show on DAZN.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said the deal gives the company a stronger platform in the Australian market as it increases the number of events staged in the region.

“We have a great chance to really get our teeth into what I believe is the most exciting time ever for Australian boxing and can’t wait to stage many major events here,” Hearn said.

The Melbourne card will also feature a super lightweight fight between Jake Wyllie and Ibrahim Balla, while heavyweight prospect Teremoana Teremoana is expected to appear on the undercard as part of Matchroom’s first event under the new broadcast agreement.

Nicolson, a former featherweight champion, will headline in Australia for the first time in her professional career. The interim WBC titleholder has fought most of her bouts overseas and has previously boxed on cards in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Turner enters the fight after building a 12-1 record and will drop down in weight for the opportunity. The bout gives Nicolson a chance to move closer to a second world title while continuing her run in the super bantamweight division.

Matchroom said the Melbourne event will mark the first of seven planned shows in Australia this year under the new broadcast agreement with Kayo Sports and Foxtel.