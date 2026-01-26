Carl Froch Questions Tyson Fury Comeback Plan

“I don’t want to rubbish him because he’s had a great career,” Froch said. The pause after that line does more than the words. Fury lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, and Froch believes those defeats still linger. “He fell short a couple of times with Usyk, which still burns him.”

A comeback that arrives without force

Fury has pointed toward 2026 and another run at heavyweight gold. Froch looks at the calendar and asks a quieter question. “Coming back into boxing at 37 years old, is anyone bothered? Does anyone care? I’m just not bothered.” It is not said for effect. It sounds like an honest reaction from someone who has seen this cycle repeat.

The retirements are part of that reaction. Froch does not dress it up. “He’s retired five times now.” Each announcement chips away at credibility. Fans stop believing the exit. They also stop caring about the return.

The one fight that still carries meaning

Froch narrows Fury’s options fast. He does not pretend every opponent fits the moment. “The only fight that’s really worth looking at would be the AJ fight, and I don’t know if that’s going to happen.” Without Anthony Joshua, the rest feels like activity without direction.

Talk of Arslanbek Makhmudov as a comeback opponent does nothing for him. “I certainly don’t want to see Fury in against a European level opponent like Makhmudov.” The issue is time, not danger. “I don’t think he’s got enough time for a warmup.”

Sympathy does not change the conclusion

Froch draws a clear line when mental health is raised. “I don’t want to give him any stick if this is something he wants to do for his mental health.” The empathy stands. The verdict stays the same. “I think the only fight he should come back for is the Anthony Joshua fight.”