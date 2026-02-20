Tyson Fury Targets World Title, Plans Retirement Again

Fury left the sport after back to back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 that cost him the WBC strap and his unbeaten record. He now wants a big name in the summer and a title fight before the year closes.

Speaking to FurociTV, Fury outlined the plan.

“The perfect year would be to smash Makhmudov to pieces, then smash Anthony Joshua to pieces and then win the world title at the end of the year, whether it is off Usyk or if it is off the Dubois-Wardley winner.

“That would be a good year, then I would retire again. Take two more years out, come back at 40 and do it all again, and so on and so forth.”

The WBC belt remains with Usyk. The IBF mandatory is in line and once that order is called, the champion defends or vacates. Dubois and Wardley are positioned for that slot. The IBF does not bend its order easily. The WBC will expect its challenger to be satisfied unless a unification or major event changes the equation.

Makhmudov is not a walk through fight. He comes forward and throws with power. Fury has to start with the jab, hold the center, and work behind it. He cannot give up ground and allow a pressure heavyweight to set his own pace. At this level, judges score effective aggression.

If Fury wins, his team will push for a summer fight that positions him for a title fight. If he stumbles, the title door closes. April decides whether he is back in line or out of it.