His name peaked in 2023. He beat Jake Paul and later beat KSI. The Paul bout drew a large pay per view audience, and the KSI numbers were argued over in the weeks after.

Plans for 2025 did not go smoothly. Fury was linked to a bout against Darren Till, but it fell apart after the build up turned hostile. Till had talked about using illegal tactics if he was behind, and Fury later pulled out. Fury then boxed once against a low profile opponent and returned to training for a bigger event.

Speaking to IFL TV, Fury said the next opponent will surprise people and the reaction will be strong. He did not name anyone, but said it will be a spectacle and that fans will tune in either way.

It is still just talk until there is a real name attached.