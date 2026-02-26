“For it being my first time… phenomenal stuff,” Teofimo said to Ring Magazine. “The platform. Paramount Plus. Phenomenal access to many different avenues of increasing your own status and letting the world know you.”

Lopez, 28, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Shakur Stevenson in a 140-pound title fight. During the interview, he confirmed he is moving up to welterweight and is targeting a return in early summer, mentioning May, June, or July as possible dates.

He also indicated that his body had stopped responding the way it once did at 140 pounds. Teofimo said that after making weight for recent fights, he was unable to rehydrate significantly the following day, suggesting the division may no longer have suited him physically.

Lopez did not announce any promotional change. His remarks come as Zuffa has begun offering large purses to established fighters. Conor Benn recently secured a reported eight-figure payday for a one-fight agreement under the Zuffa banner, signaling that the company is prepared to spend aggressively in order to secure recognizable names.

Zuffa events have also emphasized centralized production and broadcast distribution through Paramount Plus, a structure that differs from the fragmented promoter model long associated with boxing.

A debut at 147 would be Teofimo’s first fight in a new division following defeat. He previously campaigned at 135 and 140, and the move represents a fresh start at a higher weight. The welterweight division remains one of boxing’s most active weight classes, making his return date and platform selection notable.

Lopez does not yet have an opponent finalized. A summer return remains the target as he begins the next phase of his career.