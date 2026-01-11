Speaking through a translator after the fight, Herrera said he plans to stay at 135 pounds and push on.

“This is not the limit. I want more at lightweight. I feel amazing. I came from nothing, and this is one dream,” he said.

Herrera signed with Queensberry in May 2024 and has now recorded four stoppage wins since joining the UK based promoter. Despite that run, he had boxed only once in 2025 prior to this fight. The bout was originally scheduled for October but was delayed, leaving Herrera with a shorter than planned training period.

Trainer Joe McNally said the opening knockdown came down to a lapse in focus rather than preparation.

“We worked a lot on hand positioning. He lost concentration early and got caught. What was important is how he handled it after,” McNally said.

Nunez had also dropped Herrera earlier in his career at junior lightweight. This time, Herrera adjusted, increased his jab, and applied steady pressure in the middle rounds.

Herrera remains a developing fighter with visible flaws, but the recovery showed composure. With more regular fights and firmer tests, his place near the top of the lightweight picture will become clearer.

Herrera might still be a diamond in the rough, but Saturday night proved he’s got the chin and the heart to survive a disaster. He’s got the backing, the power, and now the interim gold to back up the talk.

If 2024 was about signing the contracts, 2026 is looking like the year Herrera stops being a prospect and starts becoming a problem for the rest of the 135-pounders.