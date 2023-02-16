Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

On Sunday 26th February, fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the much-anticipated matchup between Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul and Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. FITETV will broadcast in Europe, Asia, Canada, Brazil and India. Fans in the U.S. can purchase the fight live on ESPN+ PPV.

The fight, which takes place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, has been two years in the making, with tension building and fiery social media exchanges between the pair.





Having entered the ring professionally in 2020, Paul’s career has been on a meteoric rise, with his record standing at 6-0, with four knockouts. Paul’s most recent bout saw him claim victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva, with Paul dropping the Brazilian in the 8th round at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Paul stands at the forefront of a new movement within the sport, with many social media and YouTube stars entering the ring to launch their boxing careers.

WHAT TIME IS PAUL VS. FURY?

Date: Sunday, February 26

Main card: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

Main event ringwalks (approx): 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET

The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET.

His opponent, Tommy Fury, comes into this clash with a professional record of 8-0, also with four knockouts. Having fought in 12 amateur fights, winning two regional finals and reaching the 2016 UK national final, Fury enters the ring as the more experienced fighter. His most recent fight saw him knockout Polish light-heavyweight Daniel Bocianski in six rounds last April on the undercard of Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte.

The card will also feature two-weight world champion Badou Jack ‘The Ripper’ challenging WBC Cruiserweight world champion Illunga Makabu in the co-main event.

Fans will be able to watch all the build-up, the undercard and the main event of Paul v Fury exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. The event will start at 6.30pm with the main event ring walk at 9:30pm on BT Sport Box Office, costing £19.95 in the UK and can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App. You do not need to be a BT Sport subscriber to buy this event.

Sky customers can purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or via www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section

BT TV customers can go to channel 494/495 and pay using their remote control.

Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice and follow instructions to subscribe and watch on the web or on the BT Sport Box Office App, customers can choose to watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 customers watching online or via the BT Sport Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport – €29.99 or €34.99 (on the day)

PAUL VS. FURY FIGHT CARD

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury; Weight TBA

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack; For Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title

Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku; Lightweight



