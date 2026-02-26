Makhmudov is dangerous, yet he has not been built as a long-running antagonist for Fury. Benn, meanwhile, still carries unresolved energy in the British market. His appearance at Tottenham against Chris Eubank Jr. tied his name to the venue in a way few fighters manage. That connection steadies the event and gives returning fans something familiar beyond the heavyweight comeback narrative.

Under a global Netflix stream, promoters are selling more than a single headline. They are presenting a full evening that must hold attention across markets and time zones. A heavyweight return provides one storyline. Adding a welterweight co-main with name recognition gives the broadcast added security if the main event ends early or lacks sustained drama. It also keeps UK interest strong from the opening bell onward.

Major stadium shows rarely rely on one attraction alone. Depth helps stabilize the night. Benn–Prograis strengthens the bill without altering its order.

This does not reduce Fury’s status. It reflects how large events are constructed. By placing Benn on the undercard, April 11 moves beyond a simple comeback narrative and becomes a multi-fight occasion with more than one reason for fans to stay invested until the final bell.