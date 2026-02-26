Frank Warren Questions $15m Conor Benn Deal Before Regis Prograis Fight

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) is preparing to face Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs), a former two-division champion who now arrives at 147 after hard rounds and recent defeats at 140. Before they touch gloves, Warren has already treated the deal like money thrown at the wrong target.

“For me, the sums of money that’s being paid. I don’t see what that type of investment is doing. He is noteven the best at his weight in Essex,” Warren told reporters.

That is not subtle. In Warren’s view, you do not pay that kind of figure for a fighter still trying to settle himself among the leading names in his own division.

“Good luck to him and he’s getting a few quid and it is what it is. But for me, I would definitely find better places to spend my money on or better fighters to spend my money on.

“I don’t see that investment, but maybe I’m getting older and they know better than I do.”

The sarcasm carries an edge. Prograis is respected for what he achieved at junior welterweight, but he is 36, has taken punishment in recent outings, and has not looked like a dominant world-level force for some time. If this is the opponent attached to a reported $15 million move, Warren’s raised eyebrow makes more sense. The former champion is experienced, but he is no longer operating at his peak.

Warren also confirmed he contacted Eddie Hearn after Benn’s departure from Matchroom.

“I actually sent him a little note. I’m not going to say what but I sent him a text,” Warren said.

He followed with a story from his own past.

“It reminded me when I got shot years ago and there was a fighter who said: ‘Oh I wish I was there. I would’ve took the bullet. I’m in the hospital.” And a month later he signed with Barry Hearn.

“I remember sending him a message saying: ‘Where was you when I needed you to take that bullet?’”

The message underneath is clear. Big contracts come and go. So does loyalty.

Asked about reports that he is preparing legal action against TKO and Sela, Warren offered little beyond a pointed line: “It didn’t just happen overnight, that’s for sure.” He did not expand. He did not need to. Queensberry was the original bridge to Saudi investment at the top end of the sport. The recent alignment between Saudi powerbrokers, TKO and Zuffa has shifted that balance and introduced new friction for established promoters.

If Benn cannot handle a veteran many see as past his best, the size of his deal becomes the story. If he takes control and wins clearly, the criticism fades and his position at welterweight firms up.