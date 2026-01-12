Richardson Hitchins Takes Legal Aim at Devin Haney in X Exchange

Devin Haney did not immediately respond to the remarks, and no statement was issued by his legal team or representatives. The exchange remained limited to social media and did not include any formal challenge language or confirmation of negotiations.

Richardson Hitchins has repeatedly referred to Haney as a manageable fight in prior posts and has floated interest in a future bout following his scheduled February 2026 appearance. Talks between the two sides were previously discussed in 2025 but did not advance.

Replies to Hitchins’ post shifted quickly, with several users accusing him of avoiding a proposed fight with Keyshawn Davis over a reported two million dollar offer. Others raised unrelated personal allegations involving Hitchins.

By late Tuesday, neither fighter had expanded on the exchange, and no promotional statements followed.