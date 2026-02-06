“He wants to prove to the world that he can beat Tommy Fury,” Bidarian said to Sky Sports. “Jake, before Joshua, had one loss on his record, and that was Tommy Fury. I would love for that fight to happen because I think it’s a great barometer of how far Jake has come.

This move makes a lot of sense if you look at Paul’s career as a business. That 2023 split decision loss to Fury is the one blemish he can actually argue about. The Joshua fight was a definitive reality check, but the Fury loss felt like unfinished business. By going back to this matchup, Paul stays in a lane where he feels competitive.

Bidarian is already setting the stage by claiming Paul has evolved more than Fury has since they first met. It is a clever way to sell the fight. Instead of talking about the danger of the opponent, the narrative is about Paul’s personal growth. It turns a potential risk into a calculated comparison.

Moving the event to the UK is another smart play for the bottom line. Bidarian is focused on the massive ticket demand and the attention their first fight made overseas. It is a play for maximum eyes and a guaranteed sellout.

Ultimately, this comeback is about stability. Paul is moving away from the “anyone, anywhere” persona that led him to Joshua and back toward a world he knows he can navigate. It is a return to a familiar script where he can dictate the terms and rebuild his momentum without wandering back into the deep end of the heavyweight division.