Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis Set for April 11 at Tottenham Under $15M Deal

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) meets Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov card. The fight streams globally on Netflix and carries an eight-figure purse.

A one-night purse valued at eight figures, and the opponent is not a reigning welterweight champion or a high profile name.

“April 11th can’t come soon enough, returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again, where I made history against Eubank Jr means everything to me,” Benn said. “My last fight there showed the world exactly who I am and what I’m about. Fighting on the biggest stages, in the biggest shows, I fear no one! I’m fully locked in and ready to deliver another statement performance.”

Prograis answered in kind.

“Last time I fought in London, Conor Benn was on my undercard, so this is a full-circle moment for me,” Prograis said. “But this circle will close with me teaching him a lesson on April 11th. He’s not fighting some weight-drained super middleweight. I am in shape and will bring home this victory.”

Benn faces a compact southpaw who counters sharply and carries power in both hands. Prograis meets a welterweight who presses forward, throws in combination, and is comfortable exchanging at close range.

The financial element is what raises eyebrows. If Benn delivers against a former champion, the investment looks calculated. If the fight turns competitive or goes the wrong way, it becomes an expensive introduction.

For now, the contract is short and the number is large. April 11 will show whether the matchup justifies it.