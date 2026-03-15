Former two-division champion and ESPN analyst Tim Bradley believes Kenneth Sims Jr.’s physical preparation played a major role in his loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. last Saturday night.
Reacting to the fight in a video breakdown, Bradley argued that Sims appeared to lack the strength and stamina needed to keep his technique together over twelve rounds.
“I looked at that physique,” Bradley said. “I said, ‘Oh no.’ It’s hard to believe in you when you looking like that. No strength and conditioning program. Lack of stamina.”
Barboza went on to win a wide decision over Sims in their welterweight bout, controlling much of the fight with movement, counters, and a steady jab.
Bradley said the difference in conditioning became clear as the fight progressed, noting that Sims struggled to maintain his form and punch output as the rounds accumulated during the later stages of the bout.
“Your technical form went by the wayside,” Bradley said. “You got to have strength to be able to hold on to that form.”
Bradley also suggested Sims’ physical issues contributed to the injury trouble he experienced during the fight.
“You want to know why your hamstring failed on you?” Bradley said. “Your head was going like this all night. That’s why your hamstring failed.”
In contrast, Bradley praised Barboza’s performance and said the veteran looked stronger and more energetic at welterweight, where the added weight appeared to benefit his activity and stamina.
“Barboza did it all last night,” Bradley said. “He outjabbed him. He countered him. He outpaced him.”
Bradley finished his critique by urging Sims and his team to reevaluate their training approach before the next fight and focus more attention on strength and conditioning.
“You need to get your ass in the weight room,” Bradley said. “Get some strength up. Get your stamina up.”
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Last Updated on 2026/03/15 at 5:17 PM