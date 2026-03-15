The 37-year-old Belfast fighter became a two-time world champion with his decision victory over Dickens, and afterward made it clear that a fight with Navarrete sits high on his list of potential next opponents.

Cacace said he would welcome the chance to meet the Mexican champion and combine belts in the 130-pound division.

“Navarrete unify the division or move up and fight for another world title,” Cacace said in his post-fight interview. “They’re the things I’m looking for.”

Navarrete currently holds the WBO super featherweight title and has been one of the most active champions in the division over the last several years. A fight between the two would create an immediate unification opportunity at 130 pounds.

The Mexican champion has built a reputation for high-output fights and pressure, which would present a different style challenge for the Irish veteran if the fight were made.

Cacace acknowledged that his performance against Dickens was not his best showing but said he was satisfied to add another title to his career.

“It was a below performance, but a lot of issues in camp, and I’m not going to get too much into it,” Cacace said. “I’m just enjoying my time. I’m a two-time world champion. I’m in the history books in Irish boxing.”

The veteran also praised Dickens after their fight.

“Full respect to Jazza and his family,” Cacace said. “Jazza is a really, really good person, and he deserved to be a world champion.”

Cacace’s victory over Dickens marked another late-career milestone for the Belfast native, who said he now hopes to secure a major fight, such as a unification, before the end of his championship run.