Sims vs Barboza and Dickens vs Cacace DAZN Doubleheader Tonight

Can Cacace Turn Pressure Into Another Big Win?

The former champion Anthony Cacace is on a 9-bout winning streak, including his last three coming against Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington, and Leigh Wood. Cacace is the more versatile boxer, able to fight out of a southpaw and orthodox stance. Anthony’s knockout ratio doesn’t scream puncher, but he has more than enough pop to hurt Dickens.

Dickens will look to use his jab to establish distance and score points as a southpaw. Getting off to a fast start is a must for Dickens as he tries to keep Cacace at range. Anthony is the more aggressive of the two, so it should be an interesting clash of styles. Dickens needs to make his punches count to slow down Cacace and stay out of harm’s way. Cacace must take the fight inside and land short, compact power punches.

Betting odds wise, Cacace is +133 by decision and +190 by stoppage. Dickens is +340 by decision and +650 by stoppage. There are hedge opportunities via decision for both guys or betting both results for Cacace. +190 as a live dog is interesting if you favor Dickens. The best bet in this boxing junkie’s mind is Cacace by knockout.

My Official Prediction is Anthony Cacace by stoppage.

Will Barboza Keep Sims At Distance?

Later that night from California we have a very close tilt on paper. Both men are coming off losses, so the importance of not losing back to back raises the stakes. Barboza was beaten last May by Teofimo Lopez. Kenneth Sims was stopped in his last fight by Oscar Duarte. This will be a battle of footwork and which man can execute the gameplan. With wins over names such as Jose Ramirez, Jack Catterall, and Jose Pedraza, Arnold has been in with the better competition.

Can Kenneth Sims successfully get close enough to Barboza to land significant punches? Will Sims not only be able to cut the ring off but also avoid gassing out as we’ve seen in other bouts? On the flip side, will Barboza be able to land enough clean punches without ending up on the ropes? Staying off the ropes is a must, but Arnold can’t just be on his bike using his jab. He will have to show the judges he has the advantage with clear lands.

Odds favor this fight going the full 12-round distance. Betting Barboza Jr by decision at +168 or Sims by decision +107 seems to be the way to go. Personally, Barboza Jr at +168 or moneyline +109 has the best value.

My Official Prediction is Arnold Barboza Jr by decision.

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Side Note: Also this weekend are fights involving Oscar Collazo, Gabriel Fundora, Alexis Rocha, and Najee Lopez. Closely matched fights include Masuda vs Donaire, Hughes vs O’Leary, Valle vs Ramirez, and Chamberlain vs O’Leary.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, The Grueling Truth Sports Network, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio