Gabriela Fundora stops Viviana Ruiz Corredor in six to retain undisputed flyweight crown

The opening round featured competitive exchanges as Fundora landed several sharp left hands, while Ruiz Corredor answered with a solid right of her own. In the second round, Fundora began targeting the body, digging left hooks downstairs, though the Colombian challenger closed the round strongly with a right hand that briefly drew a reaction from the champion.

By the third round, Fundora had begun to take clearer control of the fight. She worked behind her jab, stepping forward and landing combinations to the head and body as the 43-year-old Ruiz Corredor tried to close the distance without sustained success.

The first knockdown came in the fourth round. Fundora caught Ruiz Corredor with a right hook, followed by a left uppercut that sent the challenger to the canvas. Ruiz Corredor rose quickly and appeared composed enough to continue, but the knockdown reinforced the difference in power and reach between the two fighters.

Fundora increased the pressure in the fifth round, stepping forward more frequently and forcing exchanges. Ruiz Corredor continued to look for counters but struggled to match the champion’s output and length.

The end arrived in the sixth round. Fundora drove Ruiz Corredor back to the ropes with a series of heavy body combinations before finishing the sequence with straight left hands upstairs. With Ruiz Corredor absorbing sustained punishment and offering little return fire, the referee stepped in to halt the contest.

The stoppage allowed Fundora to retain the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine flyweight titles and extend her unbeaten record. At 23, the American champion continues to strengthen her position at the top of the division with another decisive victory.