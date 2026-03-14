Bielma, a seasoned Mexican opponent who has shared the ring with a number of rising prospects, attempted to slow the pace by working behind his guard and waiting for chances to respond. Garner continued to press forward during the early rounds, stepping into range and letting his hands go in short bursts.

The contest came to a sudden end in the third round. Garner increased his output and forced Bielma onto the defensive during a sequence of exchanges that left the Mexican fighter under heavy pressure. After absorbing a series of punches, Bielma was no longer able to respond effectively, prompting the referee to intervene and stop the fight.

The stoppage gave Garner his tenth professional knockout and kept the Englishman’s undefeated record intact. The victory also marked another active outing for the Southampton native, who has been building momentum since his dramatic stoppage win over Reece Bellotti last year in their British title fight.

Garner has continued to speak about his ambitions to headline in his hometown of Southampton and pursue larger fights as his career develops. A decisive finish against Bielma helps keep his name in the conversation as he moves forward in the lightweight and super featherweight picture.

Bielma, meanwhile, drops to 19-13-2 after the loss. The experienced Mexican remained durable through the opening rounds but was unable to withstand Garner’s pressure once the English contender accelerated the pace in the third.