“I ate a big ass piece of steak on Tuesday,” Barboza said during his in-ring interview. “Not even lying. I ate a big ass piece of steak on Tuesday. It was crazy. I think my body has been due for this.”

The remark drew laughs from the crowd but also hinted at the physical strain Barboza had dealt with while campaigning at lower weights earlier in his career.

Against Sims, Barboza appeared comfortable throughout the bout and looked fresh even late in the twelfth round. Asked about his energy level, he said the new division helped.

“I told Abel, man, we could probably win like 10 more rounds,” Barboza said, referring to trainer Abel Sanchez. “The way I was bouncing on my feet the last round.”

Barboza credited the game plan developed with his father and team for helping him manage the tricky style of Sims, who has long been considered a difficult opponent to figure out in the ring.

“Sims is a tricky fighter,” Barboza said. “He’s a smart fighter. But it’s just the game plan. Me and my dad put it together.”

The performance keeps Barboza in the conversation at welterweight as he looks toward his next fight. After the decision victory, he said he is ready for bigger opportunities in the division.

Barboza’s performance against Sims was his first major step at welterweight, and he said afterward that his body felt stronger at the higher weight. The fight offered an early sign that 147 could be a better fit moving forward.