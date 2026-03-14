Rocha entered the bout looking to strengthen his position among contenders at 147 pounds, while Diaz attempted to halt a difficult run against a naturally larger opponent. The scores were 100-90, 98-92, and 97-93.

Rocha, the younger and bigger fighter, worked behind his jab and pushed the action throughout the fight. Diaz tried to counter from the inside but spent long stretches backing up and attempting to pick single shots.

The early rounds included competitive exchanges. Diaz (34-8-1, 15 KOs) landed a few sharp counters, including right hands that caught Rocha clean and briefly slowed his advance.

Rocha kept coming forward behind the jab and started letting his hands go more often, mixing shots upstairs and to the body.

As the fight moved through the middle rounds, Rocha’s size and steady output became more visible. The Santa Ana native stepped into range with combinations and repeatedly forced Diaz to fight at a speed that became difficult to maintain across the full 10 rounds.

Diaz continued to show toughness and experience. He slipped shots at times and landed occasional counters, but he struggled to keep Rocha from walking him down and dictating the exchanges.

By the later rounds, Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs) remained the busier fighter. He continued working behind his jab and landed the cleaner punches as Diaz searched for openings with single counters.

When the bout ended, the judges returned a unanimous decision in favor of Rocha after 10 rounds, reflecting the younger welterweight’s higher activity and control across much of the contest.

The victory extends Rocha’s recent momentum in the welterweight division and keeps him positioned among the fighters pushing toward bigger opportunities at 147 pounds. Diaz, meanwhile, absorbed another defeat in a matchup that showed the challenge of competing against a younger and naturally larger opponent.