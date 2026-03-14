The contest opened with both fighters having success. Dickens (36-6, 15 KOs) used his southpaw jab early and looked to keep the fight at range while Cacace searched for opportunities to counter.

As the rounds passed, Cacace began landing the sharper punches and spent more time on the front foot. The challenger frequently pushed Dickens toward the ropes and had success during exchanges at close distance.

Several rounds remained competitive, but Cacace often finished exchanges with the more noticeable punches. Dickens continued trying to move and reset, yet Cacace regularly caught him while stepping forward.

No knockdowns occurred during the bout, but both fighters landed clean shots at different points of the fight. The pace stayed steady through the championship rounds as each man tried to secure the final frames.

When the scorecards were read, Cacace was awarded the unanimous decision and the WBA super featherweight belt. The victory gives the Belfast fighter his second world title and adds another notable result to his recent run of strong performances.

The result also capped a strong night for Irish fighters on the Dublin card, with several local prospects and contenders delivering wins earlier in the evening. Cacace’s performance in the main event ensured the crowd left with another memorable moment.

Dickens, who had captured the title with a knockout win over Albert Batyrgaziev, falls to 36-6 following the defeat. The Liverpool southpaw had moments early in the fight but was unable to match Cacace’s output over the full twelve rounds.