The post came in response to Garcia’s earlier message predicting a decisive outcome if the two meet again.

“When I fight Haney again, he will never touch the ring after that. That’s a promise,” Ryan said.

The exchange quickly turned personal as both fighters revisited the controversy surrounding Garcia’s 2024 positive test for the banned substance ostarine. The result played a central role in the fallout from their fight that year.

Haney suggested Garcia accepted disciplinary action from the commission rather than challenging the ruling.

“You said it was Sean Haney, Victor Conte, VADA, your strength coach, Scooter, the Vitamin companies. In all reality it was YOU!” Devin said.

Ryan responded by directing criticism toward Haney’s family, extending the online back-and-forth that has kept the rivalry active since their first meeting in the ring.

Haney’s latest comments also arrive while his next opponent remains unsettled. A unification fight between Haney and WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has been discussed for later this year, though an agreement has not yet been finalized.

The renewed focus on Ryan suggests Devin may still be prioritizing a rematch with his longtime rival. Their first fight generated one of the sport’s most heated rivalries and remains one of the more commercially attractive matchups available in the division.

Rolly represents a different type of challenge. His aggressive style and punching power create a difficult fight for many opponents, which adds risk for any fighter balancing immediate opportunities against longer-term plans.

The exchange keeps the Haney–Garcia rivalry active as talk of a possible rematch continues among fans and promoters following the latest social media posts.