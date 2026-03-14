The difference in size and youth was noticeable almost immediately. The 26-year-old O’Leary stalked Hughes around the ring and repeatedly closed the distance, cutting off the ring and forcing exchanges. Hughes, now 36 and moving up from the lightweight division on short notice, struggled to keep the younger fighter from walking him down.

At times, O’Leary resembled a smaller version of Canelo Alvarez, calmly advancing and throwing with authority as Hughes tried to circle away. The direction of the fight became apparent early, with O’Leary controlling the pace and Hughes having difficulty finding a path back into the contest.

Through the later rounds, O’Leary continued to move forward and throw in combination while Hughes spent more time defending and circling the ring. Hughes remained tough and stayed on his feet, but the younger fighter controlled the exchanges.

After the fifth round, Hughes’s corner decided not to allow their fighter to continue. Trainer Sean O’Hagan informed the referee that Hughes would not return for the sixth round, bringing the contest to an end and awarding O’Leary the stoppage victory.

The win gives O’Leary the first world title of his professional career and marks the biggest result of his unbeaten run so far. Fighting in front of a packed home crowd, the Irish contender delivered a composed performance against a veteran opponent.

Hughes falls to 29-9-2 following the defeat. The veteran showed toughness during the five rounds but ultimately faced a difficult assignment against a younger and naturally bigger fighter.