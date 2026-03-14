Jono Carroll wins split decision over Colm Murphy to claim IBO title in Dublin

Murphy worked behind his jab and tried to keep the fight at range through much of the contest. Carroll pressed forward and looked to make it a closer fight whenever the distance closed. Several rounds were tight, with Murphy landing clean counters while Carroll answered with steady work during exchanges. The crowd responded each time Carroll pushed the fight, as both men had success during different stretches of the bout.

The Dublin crowd reacted strongly whenever the local fighter surged forward, adding energy to a bout that remained closely fought through the middle rounds.

After twelve rounds, the judges returned split scorecards. Two officials scored the fight for Carroll by margins of 116-112 and 117-111, while the third judge had Murphy ahead 116-112.

The decision secured the vacant IBO super featherweight belt for Carroll and marked one of the most significant victories of his career. Murphy suffers the first loss of his professional run after entering the fight with an unbeaten record, though his competitive showing against a veteran opponent suggests he remains a factor in the division going forward.

The win came in front of a loud Dublin crowd that supported Carroll throughout the fight and reacted strongly when the decision was announced.