Haro fired back with occasional counters, including a few right hands, but he could not slow Collazo’s forward pressure. The champion kept stepping in and landing the sharper punches.

Through the early rounds, Collazo kept the fight moving at his pace. Haro had brief moments where he landed counters, yet he spent long stretches defending while Collazo continued pressing forward.

By the middle rounds, the direction of the bout was clear. Collazo’s pressure and accuracy reduced Haro’s output as the challenger absorbed repeated combinations and spent more time trying to avoid the incoming shots.

The damage built up steadily as the fight progressed. Collazo kept advancing and landed clean left hands along with steady work to the body, gradually wearing down the challenger.

Following the sixth round, Haro’s corner elected to stop the fight on the stool rather than allow the contest to continue. The decision awarded Collazo a corner retirement victory and another successful defense of his titles.

The bout served as the co-main event of the Golden Boy card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. With the win, Collazo improved to 14-0 with 11 knockouts, while Haro fell to 13-4 with two knockouts.

Collazo, who holds the WBA Super, WBO, and Ring Magazine minimumweight titles, entered the fight as a clear favorite and fought accordingly, breaking down the challenger with steady pressure and consistent punching.

The victory keeps Collazo active near the top of the 105-pound division as he continues his run as one of the standout champions in the lighter weight classes.