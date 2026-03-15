“The WBC will order the fight,” De La Hoya said. “It’s a terrific fight. I love the fight.”

Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) moved into the lightweight title picture following a strong showing in recent outings at 135 pounds. The Washington, D.C. native gained additional attention after his competitive fight with Gervonta Davis, which helped elevate his standing among the division’s leading contenders.

Zepeda (31-1, 27 KOs), who fights under the Golden Boy banner, has remained near the top of the WBC rankings for several years. The Mexican pressure fighter has built his record on a relentless offensive style that has produced knockouts against many of his opponents.

De La Hoya believes the matchup would produce an entertaining fight between two aggressive lightweights.

“Roach is an amazing fighter,” De La Hoya said. “Zepeda gave Shakur Stevenson the most trouble of anyone he’s fought. So I expect that fight to happen very soon.”

Roach moved up to the lightweight division after building his career at junior lightweight, and the shift has opened the door to new title opportunities. Zepeda has continued campaigning at 135 pounds, where his high work rate and pressure style have kept him near the top of the rankings.

If the WBC formally orders the fight, Roach and Zepeda would meet with the sanctioning body’s title position at stake in one of the more active divisions in boxing. Negotiations would determine the date and location if the order is issued.