Ryan Garcia calls Keyshawn Davis ‘brother,’ rules out fight

The comment comes after weeks of speculation about a possible welterweight meeting between the two fighters. Davis has recently mentioned several big-name opponents as he looks to establish himself among the contenders in the higher weight classes.

WBC welterweight champion Ryan’s post appears to close the door on that particular matchup.

The explanation he gave is not unusual in boxing. Fighters sometimes avoid facing opponents they view as close friends or part of the same circle. Shakur Stevenson has used similar language in the past when asked about fighting Keyshawn, referring to him as a “brother” and indicating he would not pursue the bout.

That stance has drawn criticism from some fans, who argue that top fighters competing around the same weight classes should still face each other in the ring regardless of personal relationships.

Ryan remains one of the sport’s most visible names as he continues campaigning around the welterweight division following recent high-profile fights. With the Keyshawn matchup apparently off the table, attention will likely turn to other potential opponents for his next bout.

Davis, meanwhile, continues to pursue major opportunities of his own as he moves toward bigger fights in the division. Garcia’s message settles at least one question surrounding that landscape, making it clear he does not plan to fight Davis.