Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson is reportedly a done deal for January 31, 2026, in New York City. The official announcement for the fight is still pending, but it’s been confirmed.

Mannix Predicts a Stinker

Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) will move up to 140 to challenge Teofimo (22-1, 13 KOs) for his WBO light welterweight title, likely at Madison Square Garden. With both fighters from the East Coast, it makes sense to stage at MSG in New York.

Boxing commentator Chris Mannix views the Lopez-Stevenson fight as one that could be a “stinker.” Although he doesn’t spell it out completely, it’s likely due to them being boxers who will hit and move. Putting two boxers together is poison.

It would be more interesting for fans to match Shakur and Teofimo against Gary Antuanne Russell or Subriel Matias. Those two are the most entertaining fighters in the 140-lb division.

When Teofimo was campaigning at 135 and had the size advantage over his opponents, he was more of a puncher. However, he has morphed into a boxer since moving up to 140 pounds in 2022.

Target Date: January 31

“From what I’m told, it’s a done deal. We’re going to get Teofimo against Shakur in New York City in the last weekend of January,” said Chris Mannix to DAZN about the Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson mega-fight. “January 31st is the targeted date right now.

“I’ve said it before. I don’t necessarily love that fight in the ring. I think it has the potential to be a stinker based on the styles of both guys. But Shakur is the top dog at 135 lbs. Teofimo is the top guy at 140 lbs,” said Mannix.

Shakur and Teofimo are NOT the top fighters in their weight classes. Stevenson hasn’t beaten the top guys at lightweight. His best wins are against William Zepeda and Edwin De Los Santos. Those two are not on the level of Andy Cruz, Lamont Roach, Gervonta Davis, and Floyd Schofield.

Who’s Really the Top Dog?

If Shakur were to be tested against those fighters, there’s an excellent chance he would lose to all of them. Teofimo arguably lost to Jamaine Ortiz on February 8, 2024. That was his best win, a 12-round unanimous decision, and it was controversial. Lopez has chosen not to fight the best fighters at 140:

Keyshawn Davis

Subriel Matias

Gary Antuanne Russell

Alberto Puello

Ernesto Mercado

“If you can get guys of that caliber in the ring together, that’s a good idea. That’s a good fight. I’m glad they finally got it done. I think Madison Square Garden is going to be the location for that fight. I’m glad they got it done and we’re going to see those two guys in the ring,” said Mannix.