Shakur Stevenson’s ability to deal with sustained pressure — and the durability of his hands — are among the unresolved questions heading into his fight against Teofimo Lopez. While Stevenson has built his success on control, timing, and defensive precision, this matchup is expected to test how well that approach holds up under consistent physical demand.
Trainer Floyd Schofield Sr. believes Stevenson’s history of hand issues could become a factor if Lopez is able to force a higher-output fight. Stevenson has previously talked about pain in his hands following bouts, including his win over Edwin De Los Santos, bringing up questions about how much power he can safely generate over twelve rounds against Teofimo.
According to Schofield, pressure is not just about walking forward, but about forcing Stevenson to throw harder and more frequently to keep an opponent honest.
“I don’t think Shakur’s hands can hold up with the pressure he’s going to put on him,” Schofield Sr. said to MillCity Boxing. “Teo knows that Shakur can’t hurt him.”
Lopez’s approach has changed a lot since his 2020 win over Vasily Lomachenko, where he fought aggressively and looked to attack Loma early in the fight. In more recent bouts, he has used more movement and counterpunching — a style that could allow Stevenson to settle into rhythm if pressure is applied selectively rather than continuously.
“If he stands there, Shakur is going to outbox him all day,” Schofield Sr. added, noting that pressure must be applied with movement rather than static exchanges.
For Lopez, the challenge will be balancing aggression with discipline. For Stevenson, the question is whether he can maintain output and control if forced into a physically demanding fight. If Lopez succeeds in making Stevenson work at a higher pace, hand durability and punch volume could become decisive factors late in the fight on January 31st.
Last Updated on 12/17/2025