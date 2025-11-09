Trainer Robert Garcia said his fighter, Vergil Orti Jr., has “a lot of options” besides Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis that he could fight next, following his second-round TKO win over Erickson Lubin (27-3, 19 KOs) last Saturday night at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Immediately after the fight, Robert Garcia rattled off these names as the potential next opponent for Vergil Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) to fight:

Errol Spence Jr.

Jermell Charlo

Xander Zayas

Jaron Ennis

Listening to Robert Garcia and Vergil Ortiz Jr. both mentioning the inactive 36-year-old Jermell Charlo and 35-year-old Errol Spence, it sounded like those two are going to be targeted, not ‘Boot’s Ennis.

Fans Smell a Strategic Duck

Fans felt that Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya was using duck language at the post-fight press conference, saying that Ortiz Jr. has the “upper hand” in negotiations if there is any. “I’m gonna sit down with Eddie Hearn and we obviously have the upper hand because [Ortiz is] the better man, and see if we can come to terms, which I’m sure we will.”

Does that sound like a person who is eager to make the Ortiz Jr. vs. Ennis fight? The fans view that as a textbook example of ducking language from a promoter.

“Look, it could get done at any time. We’re ready for everybody, but we got a lot of options,” said trainer Robert Garcia to the media when asked if Vergil Ortiz Jr. will fight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis next after knocking out Erickson Lubin in the second round last Saturday night.

“Fundora is our mandatory. So, we would love to take that one too. [Errol] Spence was here, too. [Jermell] Charlo was here, too. ‘Boots’ is here too. He wants it. So, any of those big fights could happen. We’re ready for any of them.

Garcia’s Glee Says It All

What was interesting was how amped up Robert sounded when speaking about the older fighters, Spence and Charlo, both of whom are in their mid-30s and haven’t fought since 2023. Sounded like a kid who had just gotten the Christmas present that he’d hoped Santa Claus would bring him.

It was clear to the fans who watched Robert’s interview that he’s excited about Vergil Jr. fighting one of those two.

“I think Vergil became the fighter to challenge. Xander, but I believe he already has something lined up. So, there are so many fights out there. I think we could do five or six fights.