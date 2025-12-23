“I’ve been signed to fight this guy last week,” Hitchins wrote on X. “I don’t know what his people on his end are telling him. I’ve been getting ready, and I’m ready to fight today.”

Ortiz had said earlier that Hitchins declined to sign, placing the status of the bout in question. The matchup was announced earlier this month after a separate plan involving Keyshawn Davis fell through during negotiations.

As of Tuesday, no promoter, broadcaster, or sanctioning body has confirmed whether both contracts have been received. The IBF has not issued a public statement addressing the dispute.

The situation has added to ongoing uncertainty around Hitchins’ next fight, with fans noting recent changes in his expected opposition at 140 pounds. For now, the January 31 date remains listed, but the bout has not been formally reaffirmed.