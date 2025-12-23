Richardson Hitchins pushed back publicly on Tuesday after Jamaine Ortiz claimed their proposed January 31 fight was off because Hitchins had not signed.
Hitchins said on social media that he signed his portion of the contract last week and has been preparing as if the fight is moving forward.
“I’ve been signed to fight this guy last week,” Hitchins wrote on X. “I don’t know what his people on his end are telling him. I’ve been getting ready, and I’m ready to fight today.”
Ortiz had said earlier that Hitchins declined to sign, placing the status of the bout in question. The matchup was announced earlier this month after a separate plan involving Keyshawn Davis fell through during negotiations.
As of Tuesday, no promoter, broadcaster, or sanctioning body has confirmed whether both contracts have been received. The IBF has not issued a public statement addressing the dispute.
The situation has added to ongoing uncertainty around Hitchins’ next fight, with fans noting recent changes in his expected opposition at 140 pounds. For now, the January 31 date remains listed, but the bout has not been formally reaffirmed.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Hitchins Takes Ortiz Fight After $2M–$2.5M Fee Chaos
- Hearn Teases Hitchins on Jan 31 Undercard as Jamaine Looms
- Hitchins & Keyshawn Trade Fire, Agree to March 2026 Showdown
- Fans Push Back as Shakur Stevenson Demands Rehydration Clause at 147
- Deontay Wilder Is Talking Usyk, but Gassiev Looks More Real
- Joshua Pushed Toward Wardley or Itauma After Jake Paul Win
Last Updated on 12/23/2025