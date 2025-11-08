The first fight between the two “Next Gen” sons of British boxing royalty, that was literally years in the making, was massively hyped when it was finally, officially announced – and then the ink covering the fight really went into overdrive. Why? Because one of the protagonists had failed a drug test, this just before hostilities were to get underway. A fired-up boxing public would have to wait some time more.

But then, at last, Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn: the fight that was hyped but looked at times like it was destined never to happen, happened. And it was great! The action sizzled. While just hours before bell-one, the “unexpected” supporting appearance of Chris Eubank Senior added to the magic. The stage was so truly set for majesty, even on a junior level.

The Rematch No One’s Talking About

But now, some seven months on as we are from the fight – and, again, it did at last happen, this after so much fuss, fiasco, bad tempers, and trash-talk; the biggest shock being the fact that the fight actually lived up to the hype machine behind it – the rematch is upon us. And nobody seems to really care.

A week today, November 15, the two sons of legends will dance again, they will rumble again. But here’s the thing , and I don’t know about you, but I can’t help thinking the rematch, of a genuine FOTY candidate, mind you, has generated not even close to half as much attention and anticipation as the first fight generated.

There has been some level of fun and games leading up to Eubank Jr-Benn II, most of it provided by Eubank Jr and Benn promoter Eddie Hearn; the somewhat well-publicised “ambulance-gate” episode really getting under some collective skin.

Where’s the Buzz This Time?

But aside from that, and aside from Benn saying he will KO Eubank this time, and with Eubank Jr saying the referee will have to “pull him off” Benn when he hurts him, it hasn’t been anything like as hot, as tasty, as agonising a build-up to the fight this time.

Has it?

Maybe it’s just me…….

But we are just a week away, and who is really talking about the rematch? Who is really buzzing with excitement?

Hopefully, the sequel will be a great fight, as the first battle was, and the April slugfest also did crazy pay-per-view numbers. But as close as we are to the rematch, where is the, let’s use the word again, anticipation?

Are YOU up for the rematch?