Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul: Size Meets Delusion Tonight in Miami


Chris Carlson - 12/19/2025 - Comments
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul: Size Meets Delusion Tonight in Miami

If everything is on the up and up, Jake Paul will kiss the canvas somewhat early in his bout with Anthony Joshua. This Friday night, Jake Paul will take a humongous step up in class facing former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This main event headlines a lackluster card taking place at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The best part about this is Netflix will be streaming it live instead of fans having to dig deep in their pockets for yet another pay-per-view.


Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter

Related News:

    Last Updated on 12/19/2025