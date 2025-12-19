Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul: Size Meets Delusion Tonight in Miami

My respect grew as he began to dedicate his life to the craft. Training camps are difficult no matter what level a boxer is on, and Paul was exposing teenagers to sweet science. Don’t get me wrong; Jake says plenty of cringeworthy things. All and all Jake hasn’t been a detriment to boxing as many folks believe. Whether you call him a circus act, disgrace, or he’s earned your respect to an extent. The jig is up on Friday night.

What can Jake actually do in a 22-foot ring?

A 22 by 22 ring won’t save Jake from getting knocked out. Paul will be on the move attempting to peck away with his jab. Maybe even trying to land power punches. This fight will play out somewhat like Joshua against Francis Ngannou. Not much of note will be happening as Anthony measures his shot. At some point AJ will pull the trigger. That same patience he had versus Francis will be on display. This boxing junkie will keep an open mind and wait to see what this looks like in the ring. Rather than just assuming it’s staged.

My Official Prediction is Anthony Joshua by early stoppage.

Side Note: The undercard features names such as Alycia Baumgardner, Yokasta Valle, and Caroline Dubois facing opponents they should beat cleanly. The closest match on paper is Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley, which tells you how bad this undercard is.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, The Grueling Truth Sports Network, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio